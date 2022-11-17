Bug Fixes and Balancing Changes

-Enemy That Shoots now has more health

-Bug where you would combine a weapon and it would "break" the game has been fixed

-Legendary items are cheaper and now easier to find as the waves progress

-reroll is now cheaper and the cost multiplier per wave is a little less

a lot more enemies now spawn per wave to make the game more fun

enemies do less damage because there are more enemies on screen now

-life steal has been nerfed

-more quality of life changes

Let me know how the balancing is so I can keep improving player experience!