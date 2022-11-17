 Skip to content

Stickman's Arena update for 17 November 2022

Bug Fixes and Balancing Changes

-Enemy That Shoots now has more health
-Bug where you would combine a weapon and it would "break" the game has been fixed
-Legendary items are cheaper and now easier to find as the waves progress
-reroll is now cheaper and the cost multiplier per wave is a little less

  • a lot more enemies now spawn per wave to make the game more fun
  • enemies do less damage because there are more enemies on screen now
    -life steal has been nerfed
    -more quality of life changes
    Let me know how the balancing is so I can keep improving player experience!

