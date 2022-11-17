Bug Fixes and Balancing Changes

-Enemy That Shoots now has more health
-Bug where you would combine a weapon and it would "break" the game has been fixed
-Legendary items are cheaper and now easier to find as the waves progress
-reroll is now cheaper and the cost multiplier per wave is a little less
- a lot more enemies now spawn per wave to make the game more fun
- enemies do less damage because there are more enemies on screen now
-life steal has been nerfed
-more quality of life changes
Let me know how the balancing is so I can keep improving player experience!
Changed files in this update