Hi All,

I've been adding some new stuff on mobile, and I'm releasing it here now. If you see any bugs or issues, please open a ticket using the support button in settings.

Thanks,

Justin

-v501

-Minor performance tweaks

-Tier 3 added

-New boss added

-10 new levels added

Full changelog here:

https://towerball.wafflestackstudio.com/home/change-log