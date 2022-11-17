Version 1.5.2: Difficulty Levels, Progression Changes, Visuals/SFX Overhauls

Share · View all patches · Build 9963149 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 23:13:14 UTC by Wendy

Sooner or later. Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate will be one of the biggest games on Steam.

The amount the game has improved just in the last WEEK is insane.

Here's a full list of changes, I look forward to hearing your feedback on them.

Major changes are bolded.

Fireworks pattern changed

Fireworks cooldown time from 17 to 15 seconds

Frenzy and fireworks now have sound effects.

Tweaked click sound effects, audio mix levels, guardian cube sfx, survival enemy death sounds, and more!

Changed visuals for title scene, ether, maroon fog, and campaign.

Title scene song is now slowed down.

Added kernel levels for each survival arena.

Kernel levels are difficulty levels. Kernel level 3 is similar to the previous arena difficulties. Kernel levels range from 0 to 5.

Updated critbox visuals to look better.

Increased critbox hitbox size by 10%

Changed survival guardian cube visuals.

Fixed a bug where guardian cubes could be damaged after death.

All guardian cubes now move FASTER with their SHIELDS UP and SLOWER with them DOWN. (This was opposite before)

The "dagger" terminal command now has a slightly increased detection radius, a much faster acceleration, and a faster top speed.

Ability level-ups now have descriptions for exceeding level 1 that tell how the ability is buffed (instead of repeating level 1's description).

Updated rift's visuals when triggered (it looks really cool)

Survival point generation has been reduced by 20% to keep pacing consistent with new content

**New Bomb cursor visuals

New Frostbite cursor visuals

New Timewarp cursor visuals

New Blackhole cursor viisuals**

Timewarp special cost from 22 to 15

Gravity special cost from 24 to 22

Bomb special cost from 22 to 20

Enemy damage buff now scales from 10% instead of 18%

Enemy special reduction now scales from 15 instead of 14 with a 5% variance instead of 6%

Fixed a bug where freeze would end early if the game was paused

Changed the ending of survival arenas to be a bossfight with OSIRIS while other enemies are still spawning in

**The campaign now uses the selected shop cursor instead of defaulting to the sword cursor.

Greatly increased the difficulty of campaign levels**