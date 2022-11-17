 Skip to content

Disc Golf Online update for 17 November 2022

Update 1.2.5 : The Disc Physics Update

Build 9963124

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.2.5 is now live!

This update brings some noticable changes to the disc physics, and some changes to the keybinds menu.

These changes aim to improve how discs skip off the ground, and generally feel more realistic when interacting with terrain and obstacles. The turn and fade of all discs have also been adjusted, to make the discs behave like you would expect them to do in real life. This means the effects of fade has been reduced for almost all discs, while turn has increased for some discs and decreased for others.

All changes
Improved how discs interact with the ground.
Adjusted turn and fade for all discs.
Added reset all keybinds button in the settings menu.

All bug fixes
Fixed a bug where resetting keybinds while in a game sometimes had no effect.

