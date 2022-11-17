Version 1.8.1 - Notifications and Ban Fix

Streamlined the Notifications Menu into a toggle on/off, with a Settings gear to pull open its own menu

Fixed a bug in Ranked Pick where selecting Confirm during the Ban Phase would indefinitely stall the game, forcing both sides to Alt+F4 out: In theory, this should not have affected anyone's MMR.

Do note, in case anyone did suffer an MMR loss from this, the most we can do to "fix" anyone affected is to reset your Season 5 Ranked progress entirely. We have no way of adjusting it on a per match basis.

Fixed loading into a checkpoint in the Campaign not preserving your life, gold, etc.

Fixed not being able to load Wasteland Variant or Mission 24 in the Campaign

Fixed Customize Builder/Tower having a white backdrop

Fixed Turbo Lite not working when playing Solo Survival Online