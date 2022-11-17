 Skip to content

Element TD 2 update for 17 November 2022

Version 1.8.1 - Notifications and Ban Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9962784 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements & Fixes

  • Streamlined the Notifications Menu into a toggle on/off, with a Settings gear to pull open its own menu

  • Fixed a bug in Ranked Pick where selecting Confirm during the Ban Phase would indefinitely stall the game, forcing both sides to Alt+F4 out:

    • In theory, this should not have affected anyone's MMR.
    • Do note, in case anyone did suffer an MMR loss from this, the most we can do to "fix" anyone affected is to reset your Season 5 Ranked progress entirely. We have no way of adjusting it on a per match basis.

  • Fixed loading into a checkpoint in the Campaign not preserving your life, gold, etc.

  • Fixed not being able to load Wasteland Variant or Mission 24 in the Campaign

  • Fixed Customize Builder/Tower having a white backdrop

  • Fixed Turbo Lite not working when playing Solo Survival Online

  • Fixed a bug in Mega Survival where it would not remember your recent map selection when returning to menu

