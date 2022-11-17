 Skip to content

The Otherwilde update for 17 November 2022

Major update 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9962777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.0
-This is a massive backend code update.
-This may have broken stuff, yippee-kai-yay?
-Building system is much better and upgrades to stone work correctly
-A total PITA but lays groundwork for excellence going forward
-Added test fishing in the Fall woods.
-Report bugs on discord please.

Changed files in this update

