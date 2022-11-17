New Sentinel skill!

Version 0.55509209

🎯 [New skill] Hardened Tail (Axiom Tier 2): Direct damage to Sentinel tail segments is reduced by {0}%-{1}%, where damage reduction is higher for segments further away from the head. This skill replaces the skill "Battle Carapace".

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a crash issue related to item filtering in world space that could occur given extreme loot drops (e.g., in Grand Continuum Events).

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed issues related to collision handling for Sentinel ships.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a crash issue related to one of the item sets.