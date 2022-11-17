 Skip to content

Nienix update for 17 November 2022

New Sentinel skill!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509209

🎯 [New skill] Hardened Tail (Axiom Tier 2): Direct damage to Sentinel tail segments is reduced by {0}%-{1}%, where damage reduction is higher for segments further away from the head. This skill replaces the skill "Battle Carapace".
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a crash issue related to item filtering in world space that could occur given extreme loot drops (e.g., in Grand Continuum Events).
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed issues related to collision handling for Sentinel ships.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a crash issue related to one of the item sets.

