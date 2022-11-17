 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engineer Alpha update for 17 November 2022

Version 0.4 Development Release

Share · View all patches · Build 9962700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I have added the first version of 0.4 to be available. Many things have been changed or updated. It is highly recommended that you start a new game as many changes will impact old saves in negative ways.

More complete patch notes con be found in game but the highlights include:

  • Fluids & Pipes
  • Farms
  • Steam Engine
  • New Crafting Machines
  • Improved Plant Growth
  • Updated HUD Elements
  • And a whole bunch more

Please remember that this is an in-development build and the will certainly be bugs. If you find any the way to get them fixed is to tell me about them, preferably here on Steam or in the official Discord.

You can access this development build in your steam settings by changing app branch.

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 9962700
Engineer Alpha Content Depot 1731931
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link