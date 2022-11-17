Version 0.4 Development Release

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I have added the first version of 0.4 to be available. Many things have been changed or updated. It is highly recommended that you start a new game as many changes will impact old saves in negative ways.

More complete patch notes con be found in game but the highlights include:

Fluids & Pipes

Farms

Steam Engine

New Crafting Machines

Improved Plant Growth

Updated HUD Elements

And a whole bunch more

Please remember that this is an in-development build and the will certainly be bugs. If you find any the way to get them fixed is to tell me about them, preferably here on Steam or in the official Discord.

You can access this development build in your steam settings by changing app branch.