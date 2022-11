Share · View all patches · Build 9962619 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy

♦ Shooting issue when levening up (Fixed)

♦ Max Health UI when upgrading Corrupted Soul (Fixed)

♦ Fullscreen button bug (Fixed)

♦ Close the deck when pressing "Esc" (Fixed)

♦ Character movement speed bug in autoshoot mode (Fixed)

♦ Diagonal movement speed bug (Fixed)

♦ Number of pages with no card in the Deck (Fixed)

Thank you so much for your feedback!

We will continue to improve the game!