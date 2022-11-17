Kingdom Crier #17: Announcing The Adventure Update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to Kingdom Crier #17 - it's time to announce...

The Adventure Update!

We've been hard at work on the next feature update and are finally ready to share it with you!

This update will mark the halfway point of Early Access for Noble Fates - so we took the time to give it some extra love and attention!

Introducing - Adventures!

The Rulers in your world leverage their new Magical Messenger Hawks to send Petitions asking you to undertake Adventures to help them.

These Adventures take you to distant lands in the world of Noberia.

Embark on the journey yourself or dispatch a Party to handle them for you.

Your performance will affect the petitioner's opinion of your Ruler, yield Loot, and can even start or end a War!

Build an Epic Castle out of Stone Blocks!

Builders have invented Stone Cutting Tables that Crafters can work at to produce Stone Blocks.

Leverage these Blocks to build Epic Castles with a complete new tier of structures including Floors, Walls, Doors, Roofs, and Stairs.

Use the new Add-ons to add decorative Spires, Supports, Arches, and even a Portcullis!

The improvements to Stone workmanship made it so the existing Stone props are now cheaper to produce - providing a smoother transition into the mid-game.

The Shield has been Discovered!

Mortals have learned to fashion Shields out of Wood, Hide, Leather, Copper, and Iron!

Shields are a new Secondary piece of Gear that are great at countering incoming Ranged Attacks...

And introduce the ability to block against Melee attacks from Animals and Monsters...

But put the wielder at a disadvantage against the Melee attacks of other Mortals.

Tactical Improvements

Your Mortals have learned to harness the power of the Catapult - use them on Adventures or to add that finishing touch to your Castle's defenses.

The Cheval has been improved to grant a 50% move speed reduction for any character that comes into contact with one.

Finally, you can leverage the power of the Grappling Hook when controlling your ruler to get to those hard to reach places!

The update will launch on 12/13 at 10a PST.

Other Changes

There are a many other changes included in this update including some that will come online during the Experimental Beta. We'll release full patch notes when the update is released.

Saves

These changes necessitated changes to the save game format, so this update will retire 0.26 saves.

We'll spin up a retired_0_26 set of Steam Betas so that you can continue your 0.26 saves there or go back and visit them whenever you want.

Mods

It's quite likely that the deep changes necessary to support multiple maps will cause compatibility issues with some mods. We'll use the Experimental Beta to iron out the kinks.

Experimental Beta

We're dusting off the Experimental Beta branch to put the update through its paces before releasing it more broadly. Saves from the new Experimental Beta will carry over when the full update releases.

You can participate by switching to the Experimental Beta on Steam. Expect issues - but know that we appreciate you helping pave the way for a smooth launch!

Discord

Join the Official Discord to participate in Development!



Reviews

If you like the game, please consider leaving a Review for the game if you haven't already. These help players that may be on the fence to decide whether or not to support us.

Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!

The Noble Fates Team