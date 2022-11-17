Quality of Life Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9962570 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 21:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello, humans!

A Castle Full of Cats launched a week ago and we are very happy with the results so far! ːfofino2ː

We have been working all the week long on solving small problems and making quality of life changes suggested by you.

Patch notes:

Changed the "back" navigation arrows

The zoom now follows the cursor

Fixed the mouse lag

It's now possible to click and drag on a door without entering it

Tweaked some things on Fofiño's fight to make it more forgiving

Removed the most difficult cats from Fofiño's fight

The hint system now zooms in

Hint particles last longer now

Almost all rooms were optimized

Changed the way the game renders some bigger maps

Fixed some size limits for making the game working on older GPUs

New SFX for Fofiño's door

New SFX for the kittens

Fixed Catchulhu's sign showing the text always in English

It's now possible to exit the map by clicking out the map

New coordinate/zoom when entering some rooms

Changed the Credits tab

Fixed some typos

Fixed achievements not triggering when playing offline

A lot of minor changes that we forgot already ^^

Now on to what really matters!!!

Yesterday was Fofiño's birthday!!!

9 years old of pure joy and shenaningans! ːfofinoː

That's it fur now!

Love & Purrs,

Devcats ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ