Quality of Life Update

Hello, humans!
A Castle Full of Cats launched a week ago and we are very happy with the results so far! ːfofino2ː
We have been working all the week long on solving small problems and making quality of life changes suggested by you.
Patch notes:
- Changed the "back" navigation arrows
- The zoom now follows the cursor
- Fixed the mouse lag
- It's now possible to click and drag on a door without entering it
- Tweaked some things on Fofiño's fight to make it more forgiving
- Removed the most difficult cats from Fofiño's fight
- The hint system now zooms in
- Hint particles last longer now
- Almost all rooms were optimized
- Changed the way the game renders some bigger maps
- Fixed some size limits for making the game working on older GPUs
- New SFX for Fofiño's door
- New SFX for the kittens
- Fixed Catchulhu's sign showing the text always in English
- It's now possible to exit the map by clicking out the map
- New coordinate/zoom when entering some rooms
- Changed the Credits tab
- Fixed some typos
- Fixed achievements not triggering when playing offline
- A lot of minor changes that we forgot already ^^
Now on to what really matters!!!
Yesterday was Fofiño's birthday!!!
9 years old of pure joy and shenaningans! ːfofinoː
That's it fur now!
Love & Purrs,
Devcats ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ
