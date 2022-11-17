--Added Seven Signs quest
--Demonic Sacrifice now allowing only 2 times max MP charging
--Village Of Light map adjustments and fixes: removed the minion next to the river, fixed some trees locations, fixed broken roofs on some houses
--Autosaves fixed: removed exploit allowing player to indefinetely increasing character level
--HP and MP now are correctly beging loaded from save game file
--Widgets: added widget informing players about Forest Spirit still not being parted from its soul when its HP drops below 0; Spelling fixes; Fixed skills cooldown widget
--FX: added FX for level increase, HP&MP restoring by entering Sign influence area; Changed Soul Drain FX
--Main story triggers fix- now they only interact with actual player character
Darkness Reborn update for 17 November 2022
Version 1.3.0
--Added Seven Signs quest
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update