Version 1.3.0

--Added Seven Signs quest

--Demonic Sacrifice now allowing only 2 times max MP charging

--Village Of Light map adjustments and fixes: removed the minion next to the river, fixed some trees locations, fixed broken roofs on some houses

--Autosaves fixed: removed exploit allowing player to indefinetely increasing character level

--HP and MP now are correctly beging loaded from save game file

--Widgets: added widget informing players about Forest Spirit still not being parted from its soul when its HP drops below 0; Spelling fixes; Fixed skills cooldown widget

--FX: added FX for level increase, HP&MP restoring by entering Sign influence area; Changed Soul Drain FX

--Main story triggers fix- now they only interact with actual player character