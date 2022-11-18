Backgammon and PFP gallery

Backgammon is commonly believed to be one of the oldest board games still actively played, it is an apt addition to canVERSE. A seemingly simple game to master, but its mysteries are deep and complex with over 3 billion possible end game scenarios.

Whilst you are playing you can show off your PFPs on your Backgammon or Checkers pieces as well as seeing them as pictures on the walls around the apartment.

Features in this release -

Backgammon

PFP gallery

NVIDIA checkers pieces - available to PC users with a NVIDIA GPU 2060 or above

NVIDIA DLSS and DLAA options available in Graphics Settings

New Office play location added to the apartment

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Please report any bugs or give us feedback on our discord.