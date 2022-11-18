 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

canVERSE update for 18 November 2022

Backgammon and PFP gallery

Share · View all patches · Build 9962448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Backgammon is commonly believed to be one of the oldest board games still actively played, it is an apt addition to canVERSE. A seemingly simple game to master, but its mysteries are deep and complex with over 3 billion possible end game scenarios.

Whilst you are playing you can show off your PFPs on your Backgammon or Checkers pieces as well as seeing them as pictures on the walls around the apartment.

Features in this release -

  • Backgammon
  • PFP gallery
  • NVIDIA checkers pieces - available to PC users with a NVIDIA GPU 2060 or above
  • NVIDIA DLSS and DLAA options available in Graphics Settings
  • New Office play location added to the apartment
  • Bug fixes and stability improvements

Please report any bugs or give us feedback on our discord.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1710721
  • Loading history…
Depot 1710722
  • Loading history…
Depot 1710723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link