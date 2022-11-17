Episode 2 Part 1 Hotfixes for 11/17/2022

DEFNEDERS,

As the release day is apon us, new issues are guaranteed to come with it, so this is where we'll be putting patches notes in this post as we release hotfixes for today as we expect to have a few. We are going to be keeping an eye on all the various social areas and addressing issues as quickly as possible. Appreciate the patience as we work through these.

Game Version v2.1.0.33453

BUGFIXES:

Updated Patchnotes button to point to latest release post.

Fixed crash with various gameplay abilities.

Fixed crash with lightning tower.

Fixed crash when restarting a map potentially revolving around homing projectiles.

Fixed issue with new maps not being playable.

Social Defenders

To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Chromatic Games and the Dungeon Defenders franchise, follow us on all our social channels:

For Etheria!

Chromatic Games