New Content Update

Hello,

We have released a new update which is out now! This new update adds some new content such as an armor system, more weapon upgrading, and more ways to spend your Backcoins!

-New armor system: body armor can be found and equipped. his gives you an additional "armor" value that acts like extra health. Damage will be done to the armor in place of health until it reaches 0 where the armor will need to be repaired

-Repair kits can now also repair armor

-Upgraded weapons now do additional damage

-Weapon damage amount is shown on the inventory screen

-Guns can now also be upgraded like melee weapons for additional damage

-Added vending machines. These can spawn randomly in any level and you can use back coins to buy items from them

-Guns and melee weapons can now be upgraded a maximum of TWICE using upgrade kits to give them two-star ranking (additional durability and/or damage)

-Fixed a bug where durability for weapons was sometimes not saving and loading

-You will no longer get the same theme twice in a row in a multiplayer game. This prevents repeated levels

-Added the first armor item - Tactical Vest

-vendor can also stock tactical vests. It can also be found on the ground like a rare item

-Added an achievement for equipping armor

-Added an achievement for using a vending machine

-Fixed the backpack position being buggy in multiplayer (low on the floor)

-Fixed a bug where the chandelier in the castle theme can float above the ladder

As usual, there will be another update very soon!

Cheers!