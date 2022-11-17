-Minor knockback optimizations when knockback is fully negated

-Player's left and right colliders no longer have friction (prevents sticking to walls; may slightly change how collisions work with enemies in some situations)

-Enemy/Minion projectiles now spawn within their own wrappers (more of an internal change but it's way more organized in the hierarchy)

-Fixed screen fade out being affected by Yellow/Blue Sand

-Fixed flashing resetting the color of child objects that it shouldn't

-Fixed changing sprite materials not automatically updating effect indicators

-Added the ability for specific creatures/bullets to pierce armor (done to allow effects to be given by some attacks even if invulnerable)

-Armor-piercing attacks will now also deal damage regardless of whether the creature is flashing or not

-Giving status effects with durations will now refresh the status effect if the creature already has them

-Giving status effects without durations will now "replace" status effects with durations if the creature already has them

-Added an additional attribute to determine if creatures will resist damage while flashing (previous innate to the player and minions)

-Changes to post-game content