-Minor knockback optimizations when knockback is fully negated
-Player's left and right colliders no longer have friction (prevents sticking to walls; may slightly change how collisions work with enemies in some situations)
-Enemy/Minion projectiles now spawn within their own wrappers (more of an internal change but it's way more organized in the hierarchy)
-Fixed screen fade out being affected by Yellow/Blue Sand
-Fixed flashing resetting the color of child objects that it shouldn't
-Fixed changing sprite materials not automatically updating effect indicators
-Added the ability for specific creatures/bullets to pierce armor (done to allow effects to be given by some attacks even if invulnerable)
-Armor-piercing attacks will now also deal damage regardless of whether the creature is flashing or not
-Giving status effects with durations will now refresh the status effect if the creature already has them
-Giving status effects without durations will now "replace" status effects with durations if the creature already has them
-Added an additional attribute to determine if creatures will resist damage while flashing (previous innate to the player and minions)
-Changes to post-game content
Crupt update for 17 November 2022
Update 40
