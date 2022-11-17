Share · View all patches · Build 9962173 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 20:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Astral Shipwright 1.9 is live. Along with some minor changes, it brings a few new spacecraft equipment. A new main drive, new RCS thruster and larger solar array are bringing some more options for your ship!

More updates are coming, with additional content and hopefully more play style options.

Changelog

New

New Fuji engine

New Advanced thruster

New Large solar array

Updated Unreal Engine version with higher stability

Add option to disable motion blur

Bugs

Fix anchoring while orbiting an asteroid

Fix crash in the module groups window

Known issues

DLSS support is currently unavailable and will be added to the game later this month. In the meantime, screen percentage controls upscaling using TSR (default high quality upscaling) or TAAU.

The game may crash on some integrated Intel GPUs. Make sure to update your GPU drivers, and try adding "-D3D11" to the command line parameter on Steam.

Some recurring crashes are still occurring, though crash reports have been rarer this week after the initial flurry of hotfixing.

Thank you for playing!

Stranger