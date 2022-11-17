New Update: Milk Icebergs on Mars!

The terraforming of Mars was contemplated decades ago by the I.L.L.U.M.I.N.A.T.I. (the Interstellar Lazy-Laborer Union for Mars Integration and Never-ending Aspiration of Technological Innovation) to become the ultimate place for cat well-being.

It was not only about making it habitable, but also about providing any kinds of things that cat would enjoy (including some humans for cats to entertain cats and craft goods for cat entertainment). Naturally, this package includes milk, that our feline overlords enjoy so much.

Needless to say, milk on Mars is purely artificial (no animals were harmed!). The question is: how did it get there in the first place? The I.L.L.U.M.I.N.A.T.I. have been delivering huge amounts of powder plant-based artificial milk to Mars, by making their pet humans think that they're actually sending 'scientific missions' there. Silly, silly humans. Mars was studied through and through centuries ago! Ever heard of 'unsuccessful' Mars missions? None of them were unsuccessful! Those huge rockets were sent out for milk delivery, to ensure the well-being and comfort of future cats. Glory to science!

v0.15.103 Released!

New resource: Milk! Found in Milky Glaciers in the northern biome

Regular Iceberg artwork updated

New building: Milk Drill, for crushing Milky Icebergs and Glaciers into delicious Milk

New building: Inventory Teleporter, brings incoming items right to you inventory from whereever it's placed

New building: Scratch-Testing Booth, allows cats to play around with Claw Sharpeners while they're at the Factory. If they belong to a type of cats interested in Claw Sharpeners, they might add it to their shopping list and purchase it in a Store for a higher price

Rich Iron Veins and Rich Copper Veins now appear on the underground level, allowing to mine quality metals from them

Quality Catnip Juice now available for crafting, along with upgrades

Quality Catnip Juice can also be harvested from Cacti

Quality Mice Cold Smoothie now available for crafting

Default terrain tiles can be replaced with those crafted by player if default tiles are not of maximum productivity (crafted tiles are of maximum quality by default)

Improved Scenario editor: added the ability to place quality items, along with other minor improvements

Late game Dr. Katz requests now provide quality items as rewards; might also provide high quality items as rewards, if Hype level is high enough

Some research projects on the Research Tree were moved

Decreased saving/loading time, decreased size of save game files

The UFC Trade Guild now offers Zeppelins for importing at Tier 5

Buildings that produce items that vary in quality depending on biome quality, now display the percentage of production quality

Added an ability for mass pickup of items for upgraded Muiltitool (area grid view must be turned on for this feature to become available)

Cat upsale purchases sometimes become disclosed when cats emerge from Cat Gates, the probability of disclosure depends on the Hype level

Holiday outfits for cats

Bug fixes

