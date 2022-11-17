Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 -patch 22

Major Changes

Game :

All characters now have intro animations at the start of the round.

Ultras can now be canceled into out of Normals and Specials. Standing ultras can be launched from standing moves and crouching ultras can be launched from crouching moves.

Pressing a button in the middle of a guard no longer releases the guard.

Balance, hit box/hurt box boundaries, damage per hit, etc. for all characters have been adjusted.

Added new character "Dr.K".

Game code has been rewritten to improve game operation.

Added new stages "Ikebukuro," "Kubozuka Fight Ring," "Ooga Heliport," "Sealed," and "Inuneko Stadium.

Added new options to "Arcade Mode" and "Survival Mode," allowing players to choose between 1P mode and 2P mode.

Training Mode :

UI changes

Added the ability to select a stage other than the training stage.

Normal" and "Auto Recovery" have been added to the Vitality and EX gauges.

OPTIONS:

Language settings can now be selected from options.

The volume can now be changed in increments of 1.

A behavior setting for controller support while not in focus has been added.

Anti-aliasing has been added to smooth the screen.

Online play :

The net code has been changed.

A preemption method item has been added to the lobby creation menu.

Lobby size reduced temporarily to ensure stable connections.

OTHER :

Changed graphics driver used from DX9 to DX11.

Added character Bios to the documentation.

A new boss has been added to the EXTRA Boss Challenge.

Note about install issues:

If the application does launch correctly after the update. Please uninstall, then reinstall the game from the Steam Menu. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

