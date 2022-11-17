Oathbreakers V18.8 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

Below are the patch notes for V18.8.

Fixed Bugs:

Stun not being application blocked by other CC

Block status mechanics fixed

Decoy and Fake Death status mechanics fixed

Status Resilience, Status Resistance, Status Amplification , Status Magnification stats fixed

1E NPC Player detection

Bonus Health from Gear requiring re-heal after joining zones

Green sclera

Changes:

Karma loss from Negative Karma players against Positive Karma players scale with Haven damage

PlayerUI notes of karma punishment severity added when attacking positive karma players in Havens

Tree Illusion and Rock Illusion now applicable on CCed targets

Sleep now heals 100 in total (prev 50)

Decoy is now an Ecomancy status

Max Karma sclera alterations

Karma mechanics in Haven re-balanced

Reaching min/max karma will change the colour of your sclera too

As you may all be aware, Oathbreakers is currently in Early Access / Pre-Alpha and you are likely to run into bugs and issues along your journey! If you do come across any bugs or are having any issues please head over to the Oathbreakers Discord Server at [ https://discord.gg/YRTMyrQ ] and click the #bug-report channel!

