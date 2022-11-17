Changed 'Hunter' achievement name to 'Medieval' on steam to match name in-game
Changed launch path for mac on steam, fixing the double-click bug. (If you're a windows user setting up a mac build on steam, make sure you point the launch path at the bundle 'Game.app', not the executable in it lol)
Endoparasitic update for 17 November 2022
Couple small fixes with steam
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed 'Hunter' achievement name to 'Medieval' on steam to match name in-game
Changed depots in test_mac_exports branch