Dota 2 update for 17 November 2022

Voidstorm Asylum Razor Arcana — Now Available

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Razor reclaims the secrets of his true origins with the help of a void-touched power sent to shatter the mystic bonds between the lightning revenant and the hidden masters of the Narrow Maze — and unleash a rage that only retribution will set to rights. Electrify your battles with the Voidstorm Asylum Razor Arcana, featuring an all-new model with an unlockable second style, custom animations and effects, custom hero assets, 600+ new voice lines, and custom kill and deny effects. Voidstorm Asylum is available to all players who reach level 383 in the Battle Pass.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Danish, German, Traditional Chinese, Ukrainian, English, French, Hungarian, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, and Bulgarian

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Severing Crest
  • Modified Economy Item: Conduit of the Blueheart
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy
  • New Economy Item: Voidstorm Asylum Gem
  • New Arcana Weapon: Voidstorm Asylum Tormentor
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Arcana Head: Voidstorm Asylum Helm
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Arcana Armor: Voidstorm Asylum Armor
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Arcana Arms: Voidstorm Asylum Bracers
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Arcana Belt: Voidstorm Asylum Belt
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Economy Item: Voidstorm Asylum

English Localization

  • DOTACavernCrawl_FragmentTip: Find 3 fragments to unlock a style for this reward
  • DOTACavernCrawl_FragmentTip:p{fragments}: Find {d:fragments} fragment to unlock a style for this reward#|#Find {d:fragments} fragments to unlock a style for this reward
  • DOTACavernCrawl_RewardName_CarryStyleUnlock_2_TI2022: Isle of Dragons Style Unlock II Fragment
  • DOTACavernCrawl_RewardName_SupportStyleUnlock_2_TI2022: Whitewind Battlemage Style Unlock II Fragment
  • DOTACavernCrawl_RewardName_UtilityStyleUnlock_2_TI2022: Stonefish Renegade Style Unlock II Fragment
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Intro: New Arcana Bundle for Razor
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Lore: Razor reclaims the secrets of his true origins with the help of a void-touched power sent to shatter the mystic bonds between the lightning revenant and the hidden masters of the Narrow Maze — and unleash a rage that only retribution will set to rights.
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Equip: When equipped, this Arcana item set grants these custom upgrades to Razor:
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_PlaySample: Click to listen to sample lines
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Feature_1_Title: <span class='bullettitle'>All-new Model</span>
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Feature_1_Desc: Razor's model has changed to realize his full potential free from the masters of the Narrow Maze.
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Feature_2_Title: <span class='bullettitle'>Custom Animations & Effects</span>
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Feature_2_Desc: Features a full set of all-new animations and ambient effects, as well as all-new effects for Plasma Field, Static Link, Storm Surge, and Eye of the Storm.
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Feature_3_Title: <span class='bullettitle'>Custom Hero Assets</span>
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Feature_3_Desc: Includes an all-new Static Link kills meter, Hero Portrait, Ability Icons, a minimap icon, and new item icons for Phase Boots, Eul's Scepter of Divinity, and Wind Waker.
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Feature_4_Title: <span class='bullettitle'>600+ Arcana-enabled voice lines</span>
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Feature_4_Desc: Razor has an all-new voice performance by the original actor that reflects his liberation from aeons of servitude.
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Feature_5_Title: <span class='bullettitle'>Custom Kill and Special Item Effects</span>
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Feature_5_Desc: Includes a new custom kill effect for Razor's victims, a new deny effect, and new item effects for Phase Boots, Eul's Scepter of Divinity, and Wind Waker.
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Feature_6_Title: <span class='bullettitle'>Unlockable Second Style</span>
  • Debut_Arcana_razor_Feature_6_Desc: Destroy your enemies by turning their own strength against them. Kill 500 enemies while empowered by 100+ Static Link damage to unlock the Stormlord Reborn alternate style. Killing an enemy in Razor's empowered state will grant one point, with a maximum of eight points available in a single match.
  • DOTA_Style_razor_Arcana_Style0: Voidstorm Asylum
  • DOTA_Style_razor_Arcana_Style1: Stormlord Reborn
  • KillEaterEvent_Razor_ArcanaProgress: Kills with 100 or more damage stolen from Static Link.
  • DOTA_Hud_Razor_Arcana_EmpoweredKills: Empowered Kills
  • DOTA_Hud_Razor_Arcana_EmpoweredKillsValue: {d:empowered_kills}/{d:max_empowered_kills_per_game}
  • DOTA_RazorArcana_Title: Phantom Advent
  • DOTA_RazorArcana_Score: {s:current_score}/{d:unlock_value}
  • DOTA_RazorArcana_Label: Arcana Progress
  • DOTA_RazorArcana_Description: Get {d:unlock_value} kills while having 100+ damage stolen using Static Link.

Heroes

  • npc_dota_hero_razor: Has aggressive stance increased from 0 to 1 (+1)
  • npc_dota_hero_razor: Added new attribute AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/fast with value of 150
  • npc_dota_hero_razor: Added new attribute AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/faster with value of 250
  • npc_dota_hero_razor: Added new attribute MovementSpeedActivityModifiers/run_fast with value of 400

Abilities

  • ability_capture: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOT_LEARNABLE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOASSIST/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_RESUME_ATTACK/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_CANCEL_CHANNEL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_SILENCE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOASSIST/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_RESUME_ATTACK/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_CANCEL_CHANNEL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_SILENCE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOT_LEARNABLE

