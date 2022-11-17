Razor reclaims the secrets of his true origins with the help of a void-touched power sent to shatter the mystic bonds between the lightning revenant and the hidden masters of the Narrow Maze — and unleash a rage that only retribution will set to rights. Electrify your battles with the Voidstorm Asylum Razor Arcana, featuring an all-new model with an unlockable second style, custom animations and effects, custom hero assets, 600+ new voice lines, and custom kill and deny effects. Voidstorm Asylum is available to all players who reach level 383 in the Battle Pass.
Dota 2 update for 17 November 2022
Voidstorm Asylum Razor Arcana — Now Available
Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
- Updated localization files for Danish, German, Traditional Chinese, Ukrainian, English, French, Hungarian, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, and Bulgarian
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Severing Crest
- Modified Economy Item: Conduit of the Blueheart
- Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy
- New Economy Item: Voidstorm Asylum Gem
- New Arcana Weapon: Voidstorm Asylum Tormentor
- Giftable: 0
- NOT TRADABLE
- New Arcana Head: Voidstorm Asylum Helm
- Contains an ambient particle effect
- Giftable: 0
- NOT TRADABLE
- New Arcana Armor: Voidstorm Asylum Armor
- Giftable: 0
- NOT TRADABLE
- New Arcana Arms: Voidstorm Asylum Bracers
- Giftable: 0
- NOT TRADABLE
- New Arcana Belt: Voidstorm Asylum Belt
- Giftable: 0
- NOT TRADABLE
- New Economy Item: Voidstorm Asylum
Heroes
- npc_dota_hero_razor: Has aggressive stance increased from
0to
1(+1)
- npc_dota_hero_razor: Added new attribute
AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/fastwith value of
150
- npc_dota_hero_razor: Added new attribute
AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/fasterwith value of
250
- npc_dota_hero_razor: Added new attribute
MovementSpeedActivityModifiers/run_fastwith value of
400
Abilities
- ability_capture: Changed ability behavior from
DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDENto
DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOT_LEARNABLE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN
- abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Changed ability behavior from
DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOASSIST/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_RESUME_ATTACK/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_CANCEL_CHANNEL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_SILENCE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLESto
DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOASSIST/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_RESUME_ATTACK/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_CANCEL_CHANNEL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_SILENCE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOT_LEARNABLE
