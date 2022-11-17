Voidstorm Asylum Razor Arcana — Now Available



Razor reclaims the secrets of his true origins with the help of a void-touched power sent to shatter the mystic bonds between the lightning revenant and the hidden masters of the Narrow Maze — and unleash a rage that only retribution will set to rights. Electrify your battles with the Voidstorm Asylum Razor Arcana, featuring an all-new model with an unlockable second style, custom animations and effects, custom hero assets, 600+ new voice lines, and custom kill and deny effects. Voidstorm Asylum is available to all players who reach level 383 in the Battle Pass.