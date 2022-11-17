Version 1.1.8r is Live!

Hello Avalicians! This update contains a bunch of fixes and quality of life changes we've been working on the past couple of weeks. We've also addressed the performance issues with Lunar Cannon. Thank you again for your feedback and for all of your support!

General

Adjusted interaction conditions for various enemies and gimmicks, so that they would either properly return players into their alive / KO'd state or reject KO'd players outright. This includes the drill rides in Phoenix Highway, spinning columns in Globe Opera 2, and pinball flippers in Bakuna Rush.

Enemies now remove all of the accumulated points of player-inflicted elemental damage (through Element Burst item) on death. This should fix freshly respawned enemies having leftover elemental damage ticks.

Some bosses that can retreat now remove player-inflicted elemental damage on retreating.

Removed possibility of dealing stacking damage to the player from attacks that use ProjectileBasic and ProjectileRocket scripts, as well as other various attacks.

Environments where the player isn't supposed to take lasting damage (like Tutorials and Dodgeball training) no longer check if the player is in Hurt state to heal inflicted damage. This should fix cases when damage dealt to the player wasn't recovered if the hit was absorbed by super armor.

In the cutscene viewer, disabled "Airship Sigwada: Boss Intro" for Carol as this cutscene doesn't exist in her story.

Carol

Players can now hold down the Attack button and Carol will automatically use her claw combo as fast as possible.

Cutscenes

Cutscene dialog boxes now remain visible when the game is paused.

Pausing the game during a cutscene now plays a more subdued sound effect.

Royal Palace

Split Leone's ending dialog into two lines to prevent the second sentence from being cut off.

Avian Museum

Adjusted the physics of the bird springboard platforms to make them bend under the player's weight when the player walks on them.

Added missing wings to two floating platforms in the virtual reality area.

Tiger Falls

Rosebud now removes player-inflicted elemental damage from its main head weakpoint after restoring the weakpoints on its body.

Robot Graveyard

Slightly altered conditions for activating the first zombie encounter dialog.

Globe Opera 1

Removed possibility of dealing stacking damage to the player from exploding grid tiles.

Auditorium

Overlapping projectiles from the boss no longer deals stacking damage to the player if more than one manages to overlap and hurt the player at the same time.

Nalao Lake

Plant spirals are now flagged as harmless, preventing the player from being able to heal when attacking them with Life Steal potion slots equipped.

Ancestral Forge

Adjusted the physics of the beanstalk leaf platforms to make them bend under the player's weight when the player walks on them.

Lightning Tower

Players can no longer enter a circuit bridge node that is already occupied by a marble.

Corazon's letter in Carol's ending cutscene no longer has animated text.

Bakunawa Chase

Fixed an issue where dealing damage to Crabulon before its health bar appeared could lead to its body becoming immune to damage before the fight was over.

Crabulon's main body is now more responsive to being hit.

Bakunawa Rush

Raised the angled ceiling above a mandatory pinball to prevent it from erroneously bouncing against it at certain frame timings.

Lunar Cannon