Version 1.21 Hotfix

Just a quick update to say I've made a new patch that fixed a few problems.
- Final door at level 12 no longer opens until after you free all hostages in Agent or higher difficulty
- Level 11 train easier to spot and catch
- Fixed typo in level 11 brief
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just a quick update to say I've made a new patch that fixed a few problems.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update