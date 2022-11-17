 Skip to content

Operation: Pinkeye update for 17 November 2022

Version 1.21 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick update to say I've made a new patch that fixed a few problems.

  • Final door at level 12 no longer opens until after you free all hostages in Agent or higher difficulty
  • Level 11 train easier to spot and catch
  • Fixed typo in level 11 brief

