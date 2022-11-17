Approaching New Looks

QOL Update - Before we get to the new gameplay content, there is now a major graphical update, so we are upgrading directly to version 1.1 with a new look and feel!

Complete overhaul of textures and models

Partial (still expandable) modernisation of the UI

Some sounds replaced to adapt to the new visuals

~ Physics of the pendulum and some colliders adapted to the new look. It is now unfortunately possible that some community maps no longer work as desired.

With this new content in the wings, hopefully we can finally tackle Chapter 2 and the still broken Versus mode soon!

Until then - happy swinging!