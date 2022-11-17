 Skip to content

Pendelum update for 17 November 2022

Approaching New Looks

Pendelum update for 17 November 2022

Approaching New Looks

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QOL Update - Before we get to the new gameplay content, there is now a major graphical update, so we are upgrading directly to version 1.1 with a new look and feel!

  • Complete overhaul of textures and models
  • Partial (still expandable) modernisation of the UI
  • Some sounds replaced to adapt to the new visuals
    ~ Physics of the pendulum and some colliders adapted to the new look. It is now unfortunately possible that some community maps no longer work as desired.

With this new content in the wings, hopefully we can finally tackle Chapter 2 and the still broken Versus mode soon!

Until then - happy swinging!

