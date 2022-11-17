Update 0.6 is a big one that has many new and changed features:

There is now a translucent grid below the player ship to help show the relative speed of enemy ships and to help differentiate the foreground from the background. This can be made more or less transparent in the options, with a value of 0 turning it off entirely.

Status effects on the player ship now have associated screen border effects to make it more obvious when they are active. The transparency of these can be turned down in the options.

Many status effects now apply a visual effect to the ships they are effecting, including the player ship.

The status effects active on the targeted ship are now shown in the PiP window

Consumables and powerups have new sound effects associated with them

There is a new consumable item that gives a massive boost in firepower for a short time.

There is a new powerup that gives the same firepower boost.

The healing status effect now also reduces incoming damage while active.

Powerups have new individual appearances to show what they do at a glance

Powerups now drop more often on Easy and less often on Hard