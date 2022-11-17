Update 0.6 is a big one that has many new and changed features:
-
There is now a translucent grid below the player ship to help show the relative speed of enemy ships and to help differentiate the foreground from the background. This can be made more or less transparent in the options, with a value of 0 turning it off entirely.
-
Status effects on the player ship now have associated screen border effects to make it more obvious when they are active. The transparency of these can be turned down in the options.
-
Many status effects now apply a visual effect to the ships they are effecting, including the player ship.
-
The status effects active on the targeted ship are now shown in the PiP window
-
Consumables and powerups have new sound effects associated with them
-
There is a new consumable item that gives a massive boost in firepower for a short time.
-
There is a new powerup that gives the same firepower boost.
-
The healing status effect now also reduces incoming damage while active.
-
Powerups have new individual appearances to show what they do at a glance
-
Powerups now drop more often on Easy and less often on Hard
-
There is a new UI for selecting consumable items. You can now see how many of each are in storage!
- The Fabrication tab is no longer empty! You can currently only craft consumables, but eventually more will be added.
-
Consumable pickups look distinct from salvage and show which consumable is contained within
-
There are now notifications for each item collected on the left of the screen above the boost and countermeasures indicators
-
Elite enemy ships and bosses now drop additional faction-specific loot.
-
Several new weapons and upgrades.
-
Ship colors are now saved per-ship, and each can be reset to its respective default if desired.
This update took far longer than intended, but I am really excited to share it with everyone and start working on the next set of features and continue refining the game!
Changed files in this update