V1.11 - Balance Update

Hey everyone!

In today's update we have made several balance changes and improvements to the game.

We are very grateful for everyone that provided their feedback and suggestions with us.

We're striving to make MergeCrafter better with every update, so please, keep suggestions and sharing your feedback with us ːluvː

Patch Notes

New

Game Engine upgrade

Added new bugs… err critters

Changes

Improved rewards from Lottery, Balloons, and Daily Crates

Improved Coin Shop offerings

Improved some early Quests

Improved some Dungeon Chambers

Reduced early game base clutter

Adjusted Almanac set bonus rewards

Fixes

Many bug fixes and performance improvements

Community

Thank you for playing MergeCrafter!

We take our feedback and suggestions from our community very seriously and we, Fiveamp, want to make MergeCrafter the best game possible 😊

Please join our welcoming Discord Community server and share all of your feedback and suggestions!

