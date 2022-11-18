Floodland - Hotfix 01

Greetings survivors,
Again, a huge thank you for all those giving us feedback now the game is out in the wild.
Our 1st Hotfix improved performance issues, but we can do better. Therefore, we've released another hotfix that includes the following:
Performance and stability improvements, including:
- Smoother gameplay during the late-game and fast forward
- Level of Detail refinements
- Responsiveness tweaks in Technology Development and Law Committee views
- Reduced memory usage (which fixes some of the crashes)
- Shorter save game time
Fixed issues
- Mouse scroll doesn’t work for zoom-in/zoom-out after the game is started with skip prologue and tutorial turned on
- During story events, when the cursor hovers on choices for the first time, it tends to show wrong suggestions
- Large UI.. scaling issues
- Electronic chips could be produced far beyond the storage capacity limit, resulting in a potential progression blocker
- Having saved games from the demo on the drive occasionally crashed the full version of the game
- Autosaves could have been more frequent than the set number
- People were taking paths that were too long to get ot the Canteens, sometimes resulting in disturbed productivity
Tweaks/additions
- Bad Relations now affect Unrest less harshly
- System profiler which sets up settings based on player’s computer specs.
- Weather effects now have different quality levels, which affects performance.
This relates to build number: 1.0.20915
Remember we also have a "low performance guide" for you:
- We'll be constantly optimizing the game in the following updates of which this is the 2nd.
- In fairness, please don't expect miracles - if you have a low-end machine, play at lower resolution and reduce visual effects. Please check the suggested specs below.
- Our "Painterly" art style doesn't automatically mean it's "cheaper" performance-wise. There's plenty of detail, lighting and effects that will keep the GPU busy.
- The game's complexity also naturally means that the more buildings/people you have, the more power it demands, which is especially visible on fast forward (more calculations in a time frame).
We would also like to remind players of the spec requirements:
MINIMUM (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 x64
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)
i5-4460 or AMD equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 6 GB available space
RECOMMENDED (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 x64
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)
i7 8700k or AMD equivalent
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 6 GB available space
There are multiple ways to contact us for support regarding game issues.
Here they are listed in order of how successful we are at quickly resolving your issue:
-
Create a ticket using our Discord bot here
Join our server here
and click “open a ticket” from the left hand menu
-
Email the Developers directly at: support@vilemonarch.com
-
Our Publishers Support page here
Important: Please be ready to provide the following files to help speed up a solution.
Output logs can be found at: %AppData%..\LocalLow\Vile Monarch\Floodland
Save game files from before and after the bug occurred are found in Documents\Floodland
Here are some known issues you may still encounter which we are already working on a fix for:
- Framerate still isn’t ideal, it’ll be improved in the coming patches
- In some cases, upgrading a Storage can result in locking the ability to add workers, which may make the game unplayable - it’s advised to load a save state from before it.
- Contact in Recreation Buildings may be miscalculated in some cases, resulting in negative Relations numbers.
- Turning off shadows in the Settings may make them unable to turn on again, despite clicking the option in the menu. Clicking different shadow options back and forth should fix the problem.
- “Protect The Family” law can sometimes take too much resources and return even more when suspended.
- In rare cases, the number of Clans can exceed the limit (which is 5)
- Pathfinder Camp occasionally does not allow the expedition to come back home. This issue is extremely rare but unfortunately can make the game unplayable after that (loading an earlier save state is advised)
- Very few bits of text were not translated
- Visual issue - fishing boats may sail on the land in some specific cases
- In rare scenarios, survivors may choose a shelter that is too far from their workplace. This will result in the in-game 'long way from home' warning messages
- Specific antivirus/firewall software may occasionally block access to save data files
- In rare cases, when expeditors in Pathfinder Camp die, they might not properly leave the remains
- Ferries traveling between Districts can occasionally go through buildings (visual issue)
- Not all achievements work as expected
Happy surviving.
- Your Floodland Team
