Floodland - Hotfix 01

Greetings survivors,

Again, a huge thank you for all those giving us feedback now the game is out in the wild.

Our 1st Hotfix improved performance issues, but we can do better. Therefore, we've released another hotfix that includes the following:

Performance and stability improvements, including:

Smoother gameplay during the late-game and fast forward

Level of Detail refinements

Responsiveness tweaks in Technology Development and Law Committee views

Reduced memory usage (which fixes some of the crashes)

Shorter save game time

Fixed issues

Mouse scroll doesn’t work for zoom-in/zoom-out after the game is started with skip prologue and tutorial turned on

During story events, when the cursor hovers on choices for the first time, it tends to show wrong suggestions

Large UI.. scaling issues

Electronic chips could be produced far beyond the storage capacity limit, resulting in a potential progression blocker

Having saved games from the demo on the drive occasionally crashed the full version of the game

Autosaves could have been more frequent than the set number

People were taking paths that were too long to get ot the Canteens, sometimes resulting in disturbed productivity

Tweaks/additions

Bad Relations now affect Unrest less harshly

System profiler which sets up settings based on player’s computer specs.

Weather effects now have different quality levels, which affects performance.

This relates to build number: 1.0.20915

Remember we also have a "low performance guide" for you:

We'll be constantly optimizing the game in the following updates of which this is the 2nd.

In fairness, please don't expect miracles - if you have a low-end machine, play at lower resolution and reduce visual effects. Please check the suggested specs below.

Our "Painterly" art style doesn't automatically mean it's "cheaper" performance-wise. There's plenty of detail, lighting and effects that will keep the GPU busy.

The game's complexity also naturally means that the more buildings/people you have, the more power it demands, which is especially visible on fast forward (more calculations in a time frame).

We would also like to remind players of the spec requirements:

MINIMUM (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)

i5-4460 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB available space

RECOMMENDED (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)

i7 8700k or AMD equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB available space



There are multiple ways to contact us for support regarding game issues.

Here they are listed in order of how successful we are at quickly resolving your issue:

Create a ticket using our Discord bot here

Join our server here

and click “open a ticket” from the left hand menu

Email the Developers directly at: support@vilemonarch.com

Our Publishers Support page here

Important: Please be ready to provide the following files to help speed up a solution.

Output logs can be found at: %AppData%..\LocalLow\Vile Monarch\Floodland

Save game files from before and after the bug occurred are found in Documents\Floodland



Here are some known issues you may still encounter which we are already working on a fix for:

Framerate still isn’t ideal, it’ll be improved in the coming patches

In some cases, upgrading a Storage can result in locking the ability to add workers, which may make the game unplayable - it’s advised to load a save state from before it.

Contact in Recreation Buildings may be miscalculated in some cases, resulting in negative Relations numbers.

Turning off shadows in the Settings may make them unable to turn on again, despite clicking the option in the menu. Clicking different shadow options back and forth should fix the problem.

“Protect The Family” law can sometimes take too much resources and return even more when suspended.

In rare cases, the number of Clans can exceed the limit (which is 5)

Pathfinder Camp occasionally does not allow the expedition to come back home. This issue is extremely rare but unfortunately can make the game unplayable after that (loading an earlier save state is advised)

Very few bits of text were not translated

Visual issue - fishing boats may sail on the land in some specific cases

In rare scenarios, survivors may choose a shelter that is too far from their workplace. This will result in the in-game 'long way from home' warning messages

Specific antivirus/firewall software may occasionally block access to save data files

In rare cases, when expeditors in Pathfinder Camp die, they might not properly leave the remains

Ferries traveling between Districts can occasionally go through buildings (visual issue)

Not all achievements work as expected



