Today with received a lot of feedback about the game. And we want to thank you for it - without it we won’t be able to improve and expand our game. With this small update we want to address one thing: servers🔥

Currently, there are only top options available for player - either Local Play with up to 4 people, or Private Server with up to 10 people. And it is clear that those options aren’t enough. This is why we are currently working on an additional option - to set up your own servers on local machine. This option will become available really soon, first - for Linux, later - for Windows. As soon as they are ready we will update the game and you will be able to host your own servers.

This is only first of the updates we will make for our game - more to come! If you want to know more about future of the game - check our roadmap.