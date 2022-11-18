The Prologue is already available!

We are pleased to announce the launch of such a difficult and long-awaited Prologue to the game "Castle of Secrets".

The development team is from Ukraine - so we had to postpone the launch twice because of light problems. But all problems are finally solved and we can please you with a full-fledged prologue.

The prologue includes:

Tutorial level.

2 full levels

Additional mini-game

5 characters

10 cut scenes

25 quests

Judging by the feedback streamers before the launch, we are able to create a special atmosphere in the game. I hope you at least like it as much as the streamers ;)

Hope you definitely add main game to your Wishlists!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1825110