Castle of secrets: Prologue update for 18 November 2022

The Prologue is already available!

18 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce the launch of such a difficult and long-awaited Prologue to the game "Castle of Secrets".
The development team is from Ukraine - so we had to postpone the launch twice because of light problems. But all problems are finally solved and we can please you with a full-fledged prologue.

The prologue includes:

  • Tutorial level.
  • 2 full levels
  • Additional mini-game
  • 5 characters
  • 10 cut scenes
  • 25 quests

Judging by the feedback streamers before the launch, we are able to create a special atmosphere in the game. I hope you at least like it as much as the streamers ;)
Hope you definitely add main game to your Wishlists!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1825110

