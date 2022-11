Hey all,

Thank you to everyone who jumped in on Early Access Day 1! You helped us find a few issues we hadn't seen before and we were able to fix the following:

Black screen should no longer occur when using Quick Play

Game servers are quicker to disable new player joins once the session has started, which addresses other issues like infinite loading screens.

We've got lots of other fixes and new content on that way. Looking forward to sharing it with all of you!