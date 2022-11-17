Wishlist Now: TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's almost here, Survivors. Don't miss your opportunity to add TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY to your Wishlist, and be the first to experience the first paid expansion pass for Survival Mode in THE LONG DARK!



Handheld Shortwave

Releasing in multiple drops over the course of a 12-month campaign, TFTFT significantly adds to the world of Great Bear Island and the game’s core Survival foundation, with new Regions, new Gameplay, and new objective-based Tales.



Specific additions coming in the Paid stream include:

Three new Regions: Airfield, Mine, Mountain Pass

Three new Tales: Narrative Challenges that reveal mysteries of the Far Territory’s strange history.

New Gameplay Systems: Electrostatic Fog, Insomnia, Handheld Shortwave, Travois, Trader, Safehouse Customization, and more!

New Clothing and Food items, and Rare Tool variants.

20+ minutes of new Survival music.

...and much more.

Forsaken Airfield

**_"Deep along the spine of Great Bear tracks a steep mountain range that bisects the island.

This is the Far Range, an imposing wall of rock that stands vigilant over Great Bear’s priceless resource riches.

Over the decades, many have tried, few have succeeded to crack open the wealth within these rocks. And mysteries abound. Dark stories told around campfires, about abandoned mines and remote airfields that hold many secrets.

Now, with the aurora blazing across the sky, is the Far Territory ready to surrender its stories? Will you survive long enough to wrest any truths from the rocky grasp of this old, dark territory?"_**



Oak Trees

**The full Roadmap for the Expansion Pass will be available at [www.thelongdark.com/expansion](www.thelongdark.com/expansion) in the lead-up to the December launch. Please keep in mind that teaser images include content that will be released throughout the 12-month campaign.

Features and content added to the Expansion are subject to development realities, and may change over time. **



Vaughn's Rifle

For more great information, including what is included, pricing, and more, please refer to the FAQ on our website.

**Don't wait — add TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY to your Wishlist today and get ready to start your next great adventure in the Quiet Apocalypse!

**