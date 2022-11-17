Astro Colony day 10 - Multiplayer recovery system

Hey Colonizers!

Day 10 update brings recovery system for multiplayer.

In multiplayer, it's very common that someone is loosing connection or being kicked!

Before, this would lead to a situation where progress of one player was lost, unless autosave was created beforehand.

Right now, when the client leaves the game, the host is notified and a recovery savegame is created:

All recovery savegames are stored in the /Multiplayer directory and are limited to 5 like autosaves.

You configure that number in the settings.

Additional improvements and bugfixes

SINGLE PLAYER

Farmers when watering plants can no longer go to the same farm

Breeders when feeding animals can no longer go to the same pasture

Farmers / Miners pushed into the empty space (without floor) cannot find the way out

Fixed an issue where Spacecraft had no collision with planets

Fixed issue where bushes provided quartz

Bot when reloaded no longer wakes up, if disabled previously

Fixed an issue where flying very fast would cause generated instances to have incorrect positions

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed an issue where client could start with missing hotbar (low performance case)

More improvements and fixes are obviously coming tomorrow!

Please be patient and supportive :)