 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astro Colony update for 17 November 2022

Astro Colony day 10 - Multiplayer recovery system

Share · View all patches · Build 9961437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Colonizers!

Day 10 update brings recovery system for multiplayer.

In multiplayer, it's very common that someone is loosing connection or being kicked!
Before, this would lead to a situation where progress of one player was lost, unless autosave was created beforehand.

Right now, when the client leaves the game, the host is notified and a recovery savegame is created:

All recovery savegames are stored in the /Multiplayer directory and are limited to 5 like autosaves.
You configure that number in the settings.

Additional improvements and bugfixes

SINGLE PLAYER

  • Farmers when watering plants can no longer go to the same farm
  • Breeders when feeding animals can no longer go to the same pasture
  • Farmers / Miners pushed into the empty space (without floor) cannot find the way out
  • Fixed an issue where Spacecraft had no collision with planets
  • Fixed issue where bushes provided quartz
  • Bot when reloaded no longer wakes up, if disabled previously
  • Fixed an issue where flying very fast would cause generated instances to have incorrect positions

MULTIPLAYER

  • Fixed an issue where client could start with missing hotbar (low performance case)

More improvements and fixes are obviously coming tomorrow!
Please be patient and supportive :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1614551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link