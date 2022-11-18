 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 18 November 2022

Small update v1.1.3.2

Build 9961368

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.1.3.2
Fixed Halloween rewards - now you will get your rewards at the game;
Fixed item quantity problem when crafting (it was not collecting the correct items) - sometimes crafting took too many resources;

Changed files in this update

Spirit Of The Island Content Depot 1592111
  • Loading history…
