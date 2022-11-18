v1.1.3.2
Fixed Halloween rewards - now you will get your rewards at the game;
Fixed item quantity problem when crafting (it was not collecting the correct items) - sometimes crafting took too many resources;
Spirit Of The Island update for 18 November 2022
Small update v1.1.3.2
v1.1.3.2
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update