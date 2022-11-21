2.0.2 Patch:
Host must select “Start Game” to start game
New items in the store
New emote SFX
Speech bubble UI fixed in some resolutions
UI background opacity fixed on several assets
No limit to throw roses and tomatoes between rounds
Bug Fix: subsequent games should allow emoting
Bug Fix: incorrect score from previous game carried over
Bug Fix: Rounds should update correctly
Be Funny Now! update for 21 November 2022
2.0.2: The Angry Scream Update
