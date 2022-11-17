 Skip to content

Alphabetical Order update for 17 November 2022

Patchnotes Release 1.4.0

Last edited by Wendy

What lasts long always becomes good! Finally, there's something like a quest tracker.

Features

  • Add quest tracker on the upper right, so that you're always aware, what the next steps are

Still, it might make sense to listen to the NPCs during the dialogues, though.

Changes/Improvements:

  • Change window management to exclusive fullscreen instead of borderless to improve performance
  • Credit more sound creators in main menu
  • Update versions in end credits

Don't get lost, buddy!

