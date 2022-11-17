Patchnotes Release 1.4.0

What lasts long always becomes good! Finally, there's something like a quest tracker.
Features
- Add quest tracker on the upper right, so that you're always aware, what the next steps are
Still, it might make sense to listen to the NPCs during the dialogues, though.
Changes/Improvements:
- Change window management to exclusive fullscreen instead of borderless to improve performance
- Credit more sound creators in main menu
- Update versions in end credits
Don't get lost, buddy!
Changed files in this update