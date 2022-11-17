Patchnotes Release 1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9961246 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 19:09:26 UTC by Wendy

What lasts long always becomes good! Finally, there's something like a quest tracker.

Features

Add quest tracker on the upper right, so that you're always aware, what the next steps are

Still, it might make sense to listen to the NPCs during the dialogues, though.

Changes/Improvements:

Change window management to exclusive fullscreen instead of borderless to improve performance

Credit more sound creators in main menu

Update versions in end credits

Don't get lost, buddy!