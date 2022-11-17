P&C Beta Update: 17.11.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Take this! Scary Changelog! It's super effective!

Oni Princess is also scary close! I'm already testing her sieges and it's all working perfectly, it's really easy adding new Reigns after the work I've done in the past months to streamline this part of development!

Additions and Changes:

:swirlies: Human Princess NSFW animation #4 added!

:swirlies: Lezgar and Rigbu added as Oni Princess' Champion (all 5 are ready!)

:swirlies: New armor added: Oni Keychan

:swirlies: "Fallen Champion" costume added for Oni Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)

:swirlies: Added Champion lines for rematches/rematch defeats

:swirlies: Completely reworked most armor stats and compatibilities. High-level armor is now generally stronger and the type of armor used can greatly affect one's stats. Costumes and Accessories aren't all that matters anymore.



"X" means that Princess and her Progeny can use that kind of armor. If a body-type is specified, only that kind of Progeny can.

:swirlies: 4-armed Skeleton Progeny can now natively Dual Wield weapons

:swirlies: Changes have been done to weapon many Progeny/Weapon compatibilities

:swirlies: Completely reworked how the Luck and Wealth stats affect the random drops

:swirlies: New armor added: Apprentice Hat

:swirlies: New armor added: Fancy Pants

:swirlies: New armor added: Cracked Shell

:swirlies: New armor added: Queen Pet's Vest

:swirlies: New armor added: Paper Shield

:swirlies: New armor added: Fake Crown

:swirlies: New armor added: Night Cloak

:swirlies: New armor added: Tricky Glasses

:swirlies: New armor added: Copper Piece

:swirlies: New armor added: Titanium Armor (old "Titanium Armor" is now "Tungsten Armor")

:swirlies: Reworked many special armors stats (Molten Core, Abyss Flaps, Scarab Cover, Spongy Shirt, Lunar Helm, Dragonforged Set, Sphinx Set, Miner Headband)

:swirlies: Heavy Bracelet now enables Heavy Armor

:swirlies: Bird Princess can now use Razor Plume

:swirlies: Cat Princess can now use Cat Slash (Tiger Progeny gets Cat Slash too)

:swirlies: Lamia Progeny can now use Poison Spit

Fixes:

:swirlies: Fixed many bugs with Kaius fight in the Colosseum

:swirlies: Fixed Jozzlyn animation not unlocking in Babs' Gallery

:swirlies: Fixed Forge Princess animation not unlocking in Babs' Gallery

:swirlies: Fixed Gallery Unlock Cheat bugs

:swirlies: Some costumes are now compatible with Princess Mannequins (DIY Larva, Testudo Armor, Star of Fury, Olympian Armor, Huntress Tribesmen)

:swirlies: Fixed Prince animation in the Stone Knife brothel switching every Princess to her Prince form

:swirlies: Fixed Insect Prince animation not working

