Daily Challenges are now available!

Month of daily challenges has begun!

We have released a new update featuring Daily Scenarios mode. Each day will have its own scenario that you can complete and take place in the leaderboard. However, the leaderboard will be available only for one day, as well as the scenario itself.

List of scenarios includes ones made by both us and players who shared them in our Discord community. We chose the most interesting ones.

You can try to create your own scenario in Scenario Editor and share it in the dedicated channel on our Discord. In this case, maybe, thousands of players will play it!

Here’s the link: http://discord.gg/invite/9eHyYapp

Also, in this update: