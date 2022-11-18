11/18 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9961033 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 02:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the Spirit Mirror System will be updated at 10:30 on 11/18 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

Benefit function: weekly exempt role update

This week, you can experience the role for free. The agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jiahui, Yeluo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Spirit Complaining Camp: Lord Bachi, Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Spoon

New time limited activities

A new treasure box -- the second phase of the Blooming Treasure Box was opened

The ancient environment is quiet and beautiful

-Consume a certain amount of Holy Stone to draw the treasure chest and obtain the limited time and limited spirit clothing; Enriched rewards such as spirit coins

The new Brilliant Mall is opened in a limited time rotation

Time: 11.18 -- 12.02

Jinling coins can be obtained by extracting Jinling treasure chest, etc You can purchase exclusive clothing of limited Brilliant Mall with Brilliant Coin; And you can exchange the single skin in the current Blooming Treasure Box!

The exclusive clothing of this issue of Blooming Mall is: He Ruoyao - Leng Yanmei

This issue's exclusive clothing for the Blooming Treasure Box is: Black Qizhi - Red Window Shadow; Su Green Carp Peach Blossom Snow

You can buy high popularity return costumes in the Brilliant Mall!

This return dress is: Bai Qiulian - Deep Sea God Son; Nalanlian dance - jade carving silver dress; Qin Qiang - fairy tale - gray wolf; Jiahui - beach memory; Sunny Red - Snow Fairy Tale - Empress; Small stiffness - different style; Luofang - Fantasy Flower Fairy; Yang Qilang - The Infinite Devil

Brilliant Mall will regularly refresh the limited avatar of Brilliant Spirit, the avatar box!

In this issue, the limited avatar and avatar frame of Brilliant Soul are: Leng Yan Rose and Leng Yan Rose!

The "Phantom Elegance" exchange activity is open within a limited time

Time: 11/18-12/02

Collect He Ruoyao Leng Yanci Mei. You can exchange a cool cloak to unlock the colorful shadow effect. Wear the cloak and dance with butterflies.

[New fitting room]

Theme Treasure Box: Su Qing carp peach blossom snow, Wu Qizhi red window shadow series Return of Tianxuan Treasure Box: Umbrella Girl - Invitation to Demon Girl Series Blooming Coin Exchange Mall: He Ruoyao - Leng Yan Mei, He Ruoyao - Twist 02 (action), Bai Qiulian - Deep Sea God Son; Nalanlian dance - jade carving silver dress; Qin Qiang - fairy tale - gray wolf; Jiahui - beach memory; Sunny Red - Snow Fairy Tale - Empress; Small stiffness - different style; Luofang - Fantasy Flower Fairy; Yang Qilang - The Infinite Devil

Balance Adjustment

Slightly increased the movement speed of the simulated spirit Dracula turning into a bat

Slightly increased the bat life summoned by each level of simulated spirit Dracula

[BUG repair]