11/18 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Dear agent,
It is estimated that the version of the Spirit Mirror System will be updated at 10:30 on 11/18 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000
Benefit function: weekly exempt role update
This week, you can experience the role for free. The agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jiahui, Yeluo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Simulated Spirit Complaining Camp: Lord Bachi, Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Spoon
New time limited activities
- A new treasure box -- the second phase of the Blooming Treasure Box was opened
The ancient environment is quiet and beautiful
-Consume a certain amount of Holy Stone to draw the treasure chest and obtain the limited time and limited spirit clothing; Enriched rewards such as spirit coins
The new Brilliant Mall is opened in a limited time rotation
Time: 11.18 -- 12.02
-
Jinling coins can be obtained by extracting Jinling treasure chest, etc
-
You can purchase exclusive clothing of limited Brilliant Mall with Brilliant Coin; And you can exchange the single skin in the current Blooming Treasure Box!
The exclusive clothing of this issue of Blooming Mall is: He Ruoyao - Leng Yanmei
This issue's exclusive clothing for the Blooming Treasure Box is: Black Qizhi - Red Window Shadow; Su Green Carp Peach Blossom Snow
- You can buy high popularity return costumes in the Brilliant Mall!
This return dress is: Bai Qiulian - Deep Sea God Son; Nalanlian dance - jade carving silver dress; Qin Qiang - fairy tale - gray wolf; Jiahui - beach memory; Sunny Red - Snow Fairy Tale - Empress; Small stiffness - different style; Luofang - Fantasy Flower Fairy; Yang Qilang - The Infinite Devil
- Brilliant Mall will regularly refresh the limited avatar of Brilliant Spirit, the avatar box!
In this issue, the limited avatar and avatar frame of Brilliant Soul are: Leng Yan Rose and Leng Yan Rose!
- The "Phantom Elegance" exchange activity is open within a limited time
Time: 11/18-12/02
Collect He Ruoyao Leng Yanci Mei. You can exchange a cool cloak to unlock the colorful shadow effect. Wear the cloak and dance with butterflies.
[New fitting room]
-
Theme Treasure Box: Su Qing carp peach blossom snow, Wu Qizhi red window shadow series
-
Return of Tianxuan Treasure Box: Umbrella Girl - Invitation to Demon Girl Series
-
Blooming Coin Exchange Mall: He Ruoyao - Leng Yan Mei, He Ruoyao - Twist 02 (action), Bai Qiulian - Deep Sea God Son; Nalanlian dance - jade carving silver dress; Qin Qiang - fairy tale - gray wolf; Jiahui - beach memory; Sunny Red - Snow Fairy Tale - Empress; Small stiffness - different style; Luofang - Fantasy Flower Fairy; Yang Qilang - The Infinite Devil
Balance Adjustment
Slightly increased the movement speed of the simulated spirit Dracula turning into a bat
Slightly increased the bat life summoned by each level of simulated spirit Dracula
[BUG repair]
-
Fixed the problem of using the 1 skill to disassemble the simulated wrangling skin. If it is not completely disassembled, release the E key. The lower right corner shows that it has been disassembled but not actually.
-
Fixed the problem that some cabinets on the map of the fishing village could not be opened.
-
Fixed the problem that the red flag and red dot of the private chat friends list did not disappear.
-
Fixed the problem that friends don't prompt red dots when chatting privately.
-
Fixed the problem that the simulated spirit Xiaoli - Ghost Golden Shadow Ghost Fog cancelled the ghost fog and instantly became invisible, and the ghost fog would have visual residue.
-
Fixed the problem that the simulated spirit Dracula could not be transferred to the small bat with 2 skills when he changed into a bat state with 1 skill.
-
Fixed the problem that 2 skills could not be released when 1 skill of simulated spirit Dracula changed to bat state.
Changed files in this update