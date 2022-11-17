MALICE 1.03 PATCH NOTES - 2022-11-17

Even more events and Quality of Life improvements
Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. Here are the patch notes for this new update to smoothen out the player experience based on the great and numerous feedback while adding some new scares.
NEW
- New audio for certain items
- Added a fail sequence for the Bound Man sequence
- Added a sequence for the Seamstress Room
- Additional sequences for ACT 1
- Added a new cutscene for the end of ACT 2
- Added fade out for the player models
- Added a sequence in ACT 3 that would help with the Calamity Path Puzzle
- Added highlight for one of the trick boxes in ACT 3
CHANGES
- Changed audio for Family Crests, Cube Locks and the Kettle
- Made it easier to enter the well for ACT 2
- Updated ACT 2 getting out of water audio
- Adjusted UI for more clarity of controls in the UI
FIXES
- Fixed a bug where you are locked in camera for the Calamity Path Puzzle
Thank you for your patience so much,
Nimbus Games
Changed files in this update