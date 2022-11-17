 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Malice update for 17 November 2022

MALICE 1.03 PATCH NOTES - 2022-11-17

Share · View all patches · Build 9960996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Even more events and Quality of Life improvements

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. Here are the patch notes for this new update to smoothen out the player experience based on the great and numerous feedback while adding some new scares.

NEW

  • New audio for certain items
  • Added a fail sequence for the Bound Man sequence
  • Added a sequence for the Seamstress Room
  • Additional sequences for ACT 1
  • Added a new cutscene for the end of ACT 2
  • Added fade out for the player models
  • Added a sequence in ACT 3 that would help with the Calamity Path Puzzle
  • Added highlight for one of the trick boxes in ACT 3

CHANGES

  • Changed audio for Family Crests, Cube Locks and the Kettle
  • Made it easier to enter the well for ACT 2
  • Updated ACT 2 getting out of water audio
  • Adjusted UI for more clarity of controls in the UI

FIXES

  • Fixed a bug where you are locked in camera for the Calamity Path Puzzle

Thank you for your patience so much,
Nimbus Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1799221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link