MALICE 1.03 PATCH NOTES - 2022-11-17

Even more events and Quality of Life improvements

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. Here are the patch notes for this new update to smoothen out the player experience based on the great and numerous feedback while adding some new scares.

NEW

New audio for certain items

Added a fail sequence for the Bound Man sequence

Added a sequence for the Seamstress Room

Additional sequences for ACT 1

Added a new cutscene for the end of ACT 2

Added fade out for the player models

Added a sequence in ACT 3 that would help with the Calamity Path Puzzle

Added highlight for one of the trick boxes in ACT 3

CHANGES

Changed audio for Family Crests, Cube Locks and the Kettle

Made it easier to enter the well for ACT 2

Updated ACT 2 getting out of water audio

Adjusted UI for more clarity of controls in the UI

FIXES

Fixed a bug where you are locked in camera for the Calamity Path Puzzle

Thank you for your patience so much,

Nimbus Games