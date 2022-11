Share · View all patches · Build 9960956 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 17:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello people! if you're not able to play tcm racing 2, or get inside any game mode, now I assume you can!

The main reason was because of discord. It is not completely removed, it is now optional as a setting!

(i am going to cry if it doesnt work still lol)