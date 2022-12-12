 Skip to content

Generation Zero® update for 12 December 2022

Eastern European Weapons Pack - Out Now!

Build 9960929

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Östertörn just got a touch of Eastern hospitality; If you want more than the new free Experimental Weapons brought with the Dangerous Experiments Update, these eastern treats might be for you!

With the Eastern European Weapons Pack DLC, we're bringing you four new classic weapons to help you up your resistance and go on the offensive against the machines. This new pack brings the following weapons to your arsenal:

Vintovka 1891: Commonly used as a sniper rifle by the Soviets during WWII. After the war, surplus Vintovka 1891 rifles were often favored as hunting rifles due to their power and accuracy.

PM-71 Machine Gun: The standard machine gun used by the Soviet Army during the '80s. Firing high-powered ammunition, this machine gun is especially effective at long range.

Volkov Pistol: Designed during the cold war, the Volkov pistol is the standard sidearm of the Soviet Army. It is reliable and easy to handle while still packing a punch.

Vosa vz.68: The Vosa is a Czechoslovakian handgun/SMG hybrid that fires .32 ACP rounds. It's small in size, light in weight, but high in fire rate.

