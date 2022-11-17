 Skip to content

Master of War: Rule of Power update for 17 November 2022

1.0.4 AI defense update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

= V 1.0.4 =​

AI:

  • Added: AI is building defence towers, the number per building the amount on buildings depends on whether it is set to aggressive or defensive;
  • Added: AI is building walls, for now only around his start location if it had it and is not set on aggressive type;
  • Improved: Because of building walls, AI can now have double the number of workers per level instead one per AI level;
  • Slowly expanding: Buildings can now create other facilities;
  • Slowly expanding: Protection from transforming farms and houses into other structures can be ignored if it is the only way to get such objects;
  • Added: Defence towers attack enemies;

Maps:

  • Added: Circle (Size M, Players 4);
  • Added: Claustrophobia (Size S, Players 8);

==================================================================================
​​​Here is an example of how AI base now can look:

Also, hers is some concept of incoming sorcerers and spell icons:
​​

Important, the last character is a new version of the Chief of Defence for the Kan-Kaya Tribe​, the current one will be a sorcerer because when I looked at him, I have a concept of the entire Kan-Kaya Tribe campaign, where he will be a main character and sorcerer.​

In the next update, I wanna focus on adding them with magic to the game, after that gonna work on multiplayer.​

