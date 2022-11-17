1.0.4 AI defense update

= V 1.0.4 =
AI:
- Added: AI is building defence towers, the number per building the amount on buildings depends on whether it is set to aggressive or defensive;
- Added: AI is building walls, for now only around his start location if it had it and is not set on aggressive type;
- Improved: Because of building walls, AI can now have double the number of workers per level instead one per AI level;
- Slowly expanding: Buildings can now create other facilities;
- Slowly expanding: Protection from transforming farms and houses into other structures can be ignored if it is the only way to get such objects;
- Added: Defence towers attack enemies;
Maps:
- Added: Circle (Size M, Players 4);
- Added: Claustrophobia (Size S, Players 8);
==================================================================================
Here is an example of how AI base now can look:
Also, hers is some concept of incoming sorcerers and spell icons:
Important, the last character is a new version of the Chief of Defence for the Kan-Kaya Tribe, the current one will be a sorcerer because when I looked at him, I have a concept of the entire Kan-Kaya Tribe campaign, where he will be a main character and sorcerer.
In the next update, I wanna focus on adding them with magic to the game, after that gonna work on multiplayer.
Changed files in this update