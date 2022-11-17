Early Access Update #5 - Ruin Levels, Turbo mode & more!

Share · View all patches · Build 9960851 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 17:19:41 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

Today we're releasing a big update featuring a much requested addition, the Ruin Levels (unlocked with 8 stars), which adds new layers of difficulty for every stage, along with new unlocks.

We've also added an optional Turbo Mode (unlocked with 3 stars) that increases gameplay speed noticeably.

Changelog of the full list of changes:

New features:

Ruin levels with increased difficulty. They replace the previous Curse skill (money spent on Curse will be reimbursed).

Unlockable Turbo Mode that increases player and enemy speed for a faster paced game.

5 New weapons and 4 new trinkets to unlock.

Added Vietnamese language.

Improvements:

Stage, Player, trinket and weapon level is now shown in the results screen.

Done a thorough revision of all weapon visual effects to improve visibility when combined with high fire rate + size effects.

Character choice is now saved and pre-selected.

XP Gems with a greater value are now shown in a different color.

Added a setting to make mouse movement as a toggle instead of having to keep the button pressed.

Added a How to Play page explaining enemy status effects.

Gameplay changes: