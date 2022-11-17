Early Access Update #5 - Ruin Levels, Turbo mode & more!

Hi!
Today we're releasing a big update featuring a much requested addition, the Ruin Levels (unlocked with 8 stars), which adds new layers of difficulty for every stage, along with new unlocks.
We've also added an optional Turbo Mode (unlocked with 3 stars) that increases gameplay speed noticeably.
Changelog of the full list of changes:
New features:
- Ruin levels with increased difficulty. They replace the previous Curse skill (money spent on Curse will be reimbursed).
- Unlockable Turbo Mode that increases player and enemy speed for a faster paced game.
- 5 New weapons and 4 new trinkets to unlock.
- Added Vietnamese language.
Improvements:
- Stage, Player, trinket and weapon level is now shown in the results screen.
- Done a thorough revision of all weapon visual effects to improve visibility when combined with high fire rate + size effects.
- Character choice is now saved and pre-selected.
- XP Gems with a greater value are now shown in a different color.
- Added a setting to make mouse movement as a toggle instead of having to keep the button pressed.
- Added a How to Play page explaining enemy status effects.
Gameplay changes:
- Replaced Cooldown skill and trinket effects with Fire of Rate. Many values have been increased so they remain useful.This was done to avoid exponential improvement of stacked Cooldown upgrades that quickly got to the capped value, leading to performance and visual issues on top of being extremely powerful.
- Removed Curse skill, replaced with Ruin Levels.
- Modified Igneous Orbs effect so they're not permanent and are not considered as a downgrade from the base weapon.
- Halved coin rewards from challenges (the money will NOT be lost if you already had unlocked it). We went a bit overboard with this in the last update, making the later stages a breeze because of the amount of money spent on upgrades, so we're dialing the rewards down a notch.
Changed files in this update