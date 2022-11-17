Hotfix 0.4.4 Now Live + Huntress on Sale!

Scarlett Huntress + Hell Beach Huntress are on sale this week! I'm excited to hear what strategies you can come up with for the reverse attack Archdemon!

I apologise for the delay, its been a pretty hectic week. I'm hoping to get into a more regular patching schedule within the next few weeks as things stabilize. This ones a little rough and ready, but should hopefully take aim at improving demon/rat balance.

Units

Great Bite -> Now has a counter for every End it completes

Hellfire Cannon -> 6 Cost -> 10/4

Red Beast -> 5 Cost -> 6/4 -> Whenever a Friendly Unit causes Extra Damage, I Gain +2/+1 Permanently

Auxilary Rat -> No longer summons a rat on death

Artifacts

Ultimate Threat -> Your unit in slot 4 gains Tank (that unit is targeted first) and +10 Health

Rituals

Careless Caltrops -> Benched for now pending bug hunting.

Misc

Elo Updates - If you're GM+ You will no longer receive the MMR boost that other players get. This is the first in a series of smoothing out the curve a bit. If all GM players are interested in a RESET back to 3600 to remove the inflated MMR from launch let me know.

Fixed a couple of client crashes.

Known Issues

The 7 player lobby bug still eludes me, so if you get into a game where a player is missing, PLEASE F8 and if you can share any other info in discord or anything that would be fantastic!

Disconnect when 3rd player dies to a ghost instead of seeing gameover screen. Do note that your stats arent effected by this and you gain all appropriate MMR, its just a client sync issue.

I'm hoping to resolve both of these in the next hotfix as they seem to be the worst bugs for now. As always if you crash please F8 when you have a chance after restarting and try to give as much detail about what happened!