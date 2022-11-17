From Space Patch Notes – Patch 2

Specialists,

Please find our From Space Patch Notes for Patch 2 below:

Improvements

Autosave – Progression now autosaves when you are no longer in combat. If KIA, the player will respawn at their last manually saved Safe Zone. Mission, Level and Item progression will be retained.

Note: We have added a setting to toggle this off if you would like to play with the original save game design (manually saving at Safe Zones)

The Stash – Stashes have been added throughout the world where players can store their weapons, items, and perks outside of their inventory

Chat Wheel – A new Chat Wheel has been added so you can communicate with your squad in-game and give them a thumbs up! Press (Spacebar) to activate this

The Map can now be accessed by pressing (M)

When hovering over icons on the map, a description of that icon is displayed. Other player icons will show their name

Icons have been added for the Merchants, Workbenches and Specialist Lockers for easier identification

Fixes

Fixed an issue where crafted perks do not give the items at higher levels

Waypoints of an active mission no longer disappear when an inactive main mission task updates

Fixed an issue where reloading a level before using a Safe Zone one would reveal the entire map

The tutorial prompt for “Assassinating Aliens to Lower Influence” is no longer displayed during combat

Fixed an issue where an invisible wall blocked the player from navigating behind a building in the Suburbs near the entrance to the Metro Station

The Medkit Crafter perk now shows the correct energy cost

Fixed an issue where NPCs could get stuck on a certain ramp within the Metro Station

Social community buttons following the credits can now be selected with a controller

Thank you for your continued support, Specialists! We’re continuing to make improvements based on your feedback and are committed to making From Space the best experience for you. Expect to see more updates soon!

For all things From Space, be sure to follow us on Twitter, and join our Discord, and of course, follow us right here on Steam!