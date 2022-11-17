Patch Notes 1.0.3

Hey everyone!
We have another patch for you all today just making some improvements overall as well as fixing just a few things. We'd love to ask you all to continue sharing the game with your friends and family. Don't forget to leave a review as well, if you haven't already!
If you run into any bugs, please go to our Discord and report it there!
Improved/Fixed:
- Improved keyboard / gamepad logic
- Improved weight switch graphics
- Improved logic for Tao master
- Improved visuals on Water levels
- Fix Settings menu issues
- Adjusted colliders on Onboarding levels 3 and 4
Changed files in this update