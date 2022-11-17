 Skip to content

Terracotta update for 17 November 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.3

Patch Notes 1.0.3

Build 9960765

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
We have another patch for you all today just making some improvements overall as well as fixing just a few things. We'd love to ask you all to continue sharing the game with your friends and family. Don't forget to leave a review as well, if you haven't already!
If you run into any bugs, please go to our Discord and report it there!

Improved/Fixed:
  • Improved keyboard / gamepad logic
  • Improved weight switch graphics
  • Improved logic for Tao master
  • Improved visuals on Water levels
  • Fix Settings menu issues
  • Adjusted colliders on Onboarding levels 3 and 4

