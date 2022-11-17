0.7.0: The Doctor now ready for testing!

0.7.0e1: The Doctor

Hey Drifters!

We've got an update to test for you all; The Doctor.

What's next?

The original intent for this patch was to introduce a "Hub" on the map, where objectives originated and could return to. However during testing, it felt "off" with back-tracking not providing a good play experience. We took a pivot towards specialists, people with specific knowledge and training that you'll need to rescue in order to build more technologically advanced constructions. This fit the narrative and game design we envisioned for future patches. Most large future updates will introduce new specialist with their own new content. So expect more to come! :)

It's still in an early stage so it will only be available on experimental until we iron out all the kinks and get it to where we want it to be.

This patch is still in development and can be tested on the experimental branch to give feedback.

This is how you can enable the experimental branch of Flotsam. This will only work when you're not in a game:

Open Steam Library Right click Flotsam Select Properties Go to tab 'Betas' at the top. Select 'Experimental' in the drop-down.

Early Access 0.7.0e1: The Doctor

0.7.0 introduces the first specialist: The Doctor. With specialists larger future patches will arrive in chunks, one for each new specialist that introduces their own new content. This patch also comes with a large, straight map (West -> East) which is another step into the direction of an infinite, procedural map. We've also taken our time to look at the current game features and improved them, like diseases, resource progression and morale.

Specialist: Doctor

New Construction: Med Pod.

New Construction: Apothecary.

The Med Pod and Apothecary Constructions can only be unlocked in the research tree if you have a

Doctor Specialist.

New Specialist: Doctor.

The Doctor can be found by using the Radio Construction.

New Resource: Medicine.

New Resource: Mushrooms.

The Doctor can make Medicine from Mushrooms in the Apothecary.

Removed disease: Microbe Plastics.

New disease: Spongehead. Drifters with Spongehead will drink twice as much.

New disease: Musselmouths. Drifters with Musselmouths will eat twice as much.

New disease: Smogbreath. Drifters with Smogbreath affect nearby drifters with low morale.

Drifters now get a random disease when fully polluted.

Drifters will be diseased for longer periods.

Drifters can now be cured of their disease by going to a Med Pod when there's Medicine and a Doctor available.

New Construction: Radio. This construction will be used to scout in future patches. Currently scouts for the Doctor specialist.

New Landmarks: Polluted Woods Mushrooms

New Landmarks: Polluted Woods Dead Trees

New Resource: Goods. Goods are a processed resource used for morale buildings. It can not be crafted in the town.

New Construction: Recycler. The recycler can scrap Goods for parts and create Drywood and Plastic Waste.

New Landmarks: Rural Ruins Goods

New Landmarks: City Goods

Goods will now be available on landmarks with indication of former civilization.

New resource: Tools

New construction: Tool Maker

Some landmarks now require Tools to salvage. Larger quantities of resources can be gained by using tools.

New handmade map: First iteration of a corridor-type map.

Morale and Experience

Knowledge is now gained by cumulative town-wide drifter experience rather than drifter level-ups. 1 knowledge point is obtained by getting 500 experience.

Drifter level now decides their morale needs. Higher level = higher needs.

Daily reports now contain the amount of knowledge gained that day.

Daily reports now contain the amount of experience gained that day.

Drifter overview panel now has notifications on the side. These allow the player to toggle different filters for the drifter overview.

The Tech Tree is now in multiple rows. You can choose between multiple tech to research first.

Updated housing morale effect to award more morale for higher tier housing.

Added morale effect that awards morale based on the level of attributes a drifter has affinity for.

Balancing

Fishing Chair and Fish Sticks now behind research.

Chop Shop is now available from the start.

Rebalanced weight tiers, Townheart now needs less fuel for travel.

Rebalanced eel-ectric storage amounts and eel-ectric consumer/producer amounts.

Changed cost of various constructions.

Nerfed athletics attribute.

Misc

Only scout landmarks of neighboring regions are activated when scouting a region.

New Animation: Electro-Crafter

New Animation: Food Truck

New Animation: Fishwasher

New Animation: Chop Shop

Fixes

Reduced memory allocations caused by drifter portraits and drifter tools.

The Unbottler now correctly uses the Cooking priority.

Behind the Scenes