Trifox - 1.0.3.1 - Hotfix

We decided to create a quick hotfix that fixes a minor camera issue during the final moments of the final bossfight.
This issue was introduced with the previous patch and has now been resolved.
Full hotfix patchnotes below:
HUD and UI
- Replaced the XboxOne X,A,B and Y 3D icons with the different variants that closer match the 2D variants. This change should improve readability of the icons under different lighting conditions.
- Updated the default fallback controller X,A,B and Y 3D icons to use the more readable version matching the XBox One Controller glyph changes.
Level Changes
1-1 Shore Island
Gameplay
- Added 2 additional gold coins to guide players a little bit better towards the exit of the head puzzle chest.
4-1 Showdown
Gameplay
- Improved one of the camera transitions after defeating the final boss.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the camera didn’t reset correctly after dying before applying the final blow to the boss.
Changed files in this update