Trifox update for 17 November 2022

Trifox - 1.0.3.1 - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We decided to create a quick hotfix that fixes a minor camera issue during the final moments of the final bossfight.
This issue was introduced with the previous patch and has now been resolved.

Full hotfix patchnotes below:

HUD and UI

  • Replaced the XboxOne X,A,B and Y 3D icons with the different variants that closer match the 2D variants. This change should improve readability of the icons under different lighting conditions.
  • Updated the default fallback controller X,A,B and Y 3D icons to use the more readable version matching the XBox One Controller glyph changes.

Level Changes

1-1 Shore Island

Gameplay
  • Added 2 additional gold coins to guide players a little bit better towards the exit of the head puzzle chest.

4-1 Showdown

Gameplay
  • Improved one of the camera transitions after defeating the final boss.
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the camera didn’t reset correctly after dying before applying the final blow to the boss.

