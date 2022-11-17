Trifox - 1.0.3.1 - Hotfix

Hi everyone,

We decided to create a quick hotfix that fixes a minor camera issue during the final moments of the final bossfight.

This issue was introduced with the previous patch and has now been resolved.

Full hotfix patchnotes below:

HUD and UI

Replaced the XboxOne X,A,B and Y 3D icons with the different variants that closer match the 2D variants. This change should improve readability of the icons under different lighting conditions.

Updated the default fallback controller X,A,B and Y 3D icons to use the more readable version matching the XBox One Controller glyph changes.

Level Changes

1-1 Shore Island

Gameplay

Added 2 additional gold coins to guide players a little bit better towards the exit of the head puzzle chest.

4-1 Showdown

Gameplay

Improved one of the camera transitions after defeating the final boss.

Fixes