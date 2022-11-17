Crysis Remastered Trilogy Is Out Now on Steam, Discounted for Hunt Owners

Share · View all patches · Build 9960666 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Hunters,

We know you're busy keeping the Bayou safe but we've got some exciting news from the Crysis side.

We've just released Crysis 2 & 3 Remastered on Steam and it appears that we have a sizeable launch + Hunt: Showdown owners' discount during a small period. So get in on that quick, if you're itching for some alien blood.

Check out the Crysis Remastered Trilogy Bundle page link below for more information.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28590/_Crysis_Remastered_Trilogy/