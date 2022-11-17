 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 17 November 2022

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Is Out Now on Steam, Discounted for Hunt Owners

Share · View all patches · Build 9960666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Hunters,

We know you're busy keeping the Bayou safe but we've got some exciting news from the Crysis side.

We've just released Crysis 2 & 3 Remastered on Steam and it appears that we have a sizeable launch + Hunt: Showdown owners' discount during a small period. So get in on that quick, if you're itching for some alien blood.

Check out the Crysis Remastered Trilogy Bundle page link below for more information.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28590/_Crysis_Remastered_Trilogy/

